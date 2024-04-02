OMG Sri will showcase the model Elektra PVE 79 All Servo-driven Thermoforming System in full production in Orlando.
April 2, 2024
OMG Sri, Turin, Italy, will be highlighting their model Elektra PVE 79 all servo-driven thermoforming system at NPE2024 May 6-10 in Orlando, FL.
100% controlled by servo motors for precise positioning, the Elektra PVE 79 will operate under full production conditions. The model debuts the “no-nick” rule-die parts trim press and parts transfer directly into the stacker; there’s no need to use an injection molding machine with expensive tooling.
It promises energy savings of about 60%, and mold heights are adjustable. Also, there’s a 180° rotatable or fixed 4-column forming press for quick mold changes.
It offers the same features as OMG Sri thermoformers in the product line, including…
Stacking of printed materials either upwards or downwards.
Suction cup robot with the possibility of "A & B" crossing.
Robotic module for horizontal stacking of round or complicated parts directly on a shelf or in bags.
Positions presses and devices via motorized actuators.
Offset photocell for materials with colored designs.
Automatic clutch winder with constant tension and pneumatic extraction of the waste.
Mill for grinding the material supplied in-line with the machine.
Side-by-side roller preheating oven recommended for materials such as polypropylene.
In-line extruder is available so that the material is introduced directly into the thermoforming machine.
Optional in-line labeling by type with adhesive or cardboard glued to the thermoformed products.
Interactive industrial screen that makes it easier for the operator to adjust and memorize the working parameters.
Remote diagnostics via internet.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Medical Plastic Waste Gets New Lease on Life Via Advanced RecyclingApril 2, 2024|2 Min Read
All Servo-driven Thermoforming System Appearing at NPE2024April 2, 2024|1 Min Read
Surfboard-fin Design Blends Performance, SustainabilityApril 2, 2024|3 Min Read
Plastics Substitute Barks Up the Right TreeApril 2, 2024|3 Min Read