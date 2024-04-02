OMG Sri, Turin, Italy, will be highlighting their model Elektra PVE 79 all servo-driven thermoforming system at NPE2024 May 6-10 in Orlando, FL.

100% controlled by servo motors for precise positioning, the Elektra PVE 79 will operate under full production conditions. The model debuts the “no-nick” rule-die parts trim press and parts transfer directly into the stacker; there’s no need to use an injection molding machine with expensive tooling.

It promises energy savings of about 60%, and mold heights are adjustable. Also, there’s a 180° rotatable or fixed 4-column forming press for quick mold changes.

It offers the same features as OMG Sri thermoformers in the product line, including…