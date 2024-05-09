Sponsored By

The Coolest Thing We Saw at NPE on Day Three: UBQ’s Alchemy

Cleantech firm takes household garbage — think dirty diapers and banana peels — and converts it into thermoplastic resin suitable for molding or extrusion in standard equipment.

Robert Grace

May 9, 2024

Albert Douer, co-CEO of UBQ Materials, at NPE2024
Image: Robert Grace

UBQ Materials literally epitomizes the concept of “trash to treasure.” The Israel-based cleantech firm takes common household garbage — from banana peels to  dirty diapers — and removes any abrasive metals or minerals. It then uses its patented conversion process to turn that rubbish into thermoplastic resin pellets that can be molded or extruded on standard equipment. 

Albert Douer, UBQ’s Colombian-born chairman and co-CEO, is using his company’s NPE booth (S18027) to showcase the many types of end products that can be made from the resulting materials. The stand is displaying more than 35 products from across four different industries — consumer durables, building and construction, automotive parts, and supply chain and logistics.

UBQ recently started up its first commercial production facility in the Netherlands, which has the capacity to produce 80,000 tons of UBQ materials a year, and is just opening its first US office in Miami, Douer said at the show.

Check out some other cool stuff we found at NPE: A fantastic VR voyage into a mold, a medical-grade resin that found a second life in a bottle opener, and a fizzy first.

NPE2024 runs through May 10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

Robert Grace

Robert Grace is a writer, editor, and marketing communications professional who has been active in B2B journalism since 1980. After editing trade publications in London for seven years, he returned to the US in 1989 to help start the weekly Plastics News. Bob was PN’s editor-in-chief for 25 years and also served as its associate publisher and conference director. In May 2014 he founded RC Grace LLC and has developed an active freelance business.

