Fanuc America President and CEO Michael Cicco is the second confirmed keynote speaker at NPE2024 in Orlando, FL, in May and will speak about how the plastics industry is unlocking the power of robotics, AI, and automation.

Cicco will address how these technologies are revolutionizing plastics production in his talk at 8 a.m. on May 6 in the Chapin Theater of the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC). This is the first time NPE will feature two keynote speakers. BASF CEO Michael Heinz is scheduled to deliver his keynote address revolving around sustainable practices at the same venue on May 8 at 8 a.m.

NPE an energizing platform for plastics industry

“I’m thrilled to be a part of NPE’s legacy,” Cicco enthused. “This show is an energizing platform to see the incredible advancements happening across the plastics industry. I’m looking forward to fostering discussions within various industries and exploring how we can leverage the power of automation in the plastics industry to address global challenges.

“NPE provides a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between innovation and real-world solutions, and I'm confident that the conversations sparked here will pave the way for a brighter future for plastics.”

Cicco has been Fanuc’s CEO since 2016. He has held multiple management positions with the company since joining in 1999, including software/controls manager and district sales manager of the Southern California facility. He moved to Fanuc headquarters in Rochester Hills, MI, in 2005, in the role of national account manager for the authorized system integrator sales group. He later became general manager of several robot division groups before being promoted to vice president of North and South American sales and execution in 2015.

The future of plastics processing

“Michael’s insights on the future of plastics manufacturing promises to inspire thought-provoking discussions and will ignite excitement around the future of plastics,” said Plastics Industry Association President and CEO Matt Seaholm. “The Monday keynote address will set the tone for one incredible week. NPE consistently attracts the brightest minds in the industry, and this year’s keynote addresses will be a highlight for attendees.”

Fanuc has more than 40 million robotics, CNC, and Robomachine products installed worldwide. Visit the company at NPE at booth W773.