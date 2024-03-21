Tad McGwire, president of Industrial Heater Corp., has been named this year’s recipient of the William R. Carteaux Leadership Award by the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS). The award is named after the late CEO of PLASTICS, Bill Carteaux, and recognizes unity, dedication, perseverance, and selflessness. It is given to an industry professional who has achieved distinction working for the betterment of the plastics industry.

The award will be presented as part of the Plastics Hall of Fame Ceremony in Orlando, FL, on May 5, 2024, ahead of NPE2024, which begins the following day at the Orange County Convention Center.

Calling the recognition a very pleasant surprise and deeply meaningful, McGwire said that he loved “working in and supporting our industry” and treasures the relationships he has built along the way. “I also loved working with Bill Carteaux, who was my friend and mentor, and am grateful for the role he played in my career,” he added.

“Tad’s history of dedication to our industry, our organization, and his strong leadership values make it easy to see why he was chosen for this honor by his peers,” commented PLASTICS President and CEO Matt Seaholm. “I look forward to presenting Tad this very well-deserved Carteaux award as we kick off NPE2024 in Orlando this May.”

McGwire has been an active member of PLASTICS for more than 40 years and has served on multiple committees and boards since 2005, including as chair of the board of directors and chairman of NPE. McGwire holds both a bachelor of science degree in economics and an MBA from the University of Chicago. He began his career in the plastics industry as founder of Phoenix Lighting Products. In 1991, he moved into the president’s role at Industrial Heater Corp., where he has served for 32 years. Additionally, McGwire has served on various volunteer boards from youth sports leagues to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater New Haven.