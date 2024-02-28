Sponsored By

Bans, Buyers, and Berry: An Eclectic February in Plastics

From myth busting to bag banning and so much more, PlasticsToday’s monthly top 10 proves once again that variety is the spice of the plastics business.

Rick Lingle

March 1, 2024

5 Slides

PlasticsToday readers may have been drawn here by a subject search or shared link or social media post, but however you entered the website, you found the wide world of plastics to be your oyster.

Such is the compilation of the top 10 articles of February, which represents a diverse mix of colorful topics that would make for a coat of many colors.

A continually common thread looms large again this month as usual: sustainability, which is a front-and-center topic for half of these. Less typical was the fact that packaging was the main subject for five, too.

Knowing readers’ time is valuable, we’ve listed numbers 10 through 6 below, with the top five found in the accompanying slideshow.

10. Plastec/MD&M West Exhibitor Preview

These exhibitors are breaking the mold in plastics processing equipment and materials at the advanced manufacturing event in Anaheim, CA.

9. New Milestone in Flexible PVC

New phthalate-free Pevalen grade delivers durability using less material while reducing CO2 emissions.

8. Debunking the ‘Fraud of Plastic Recycling’

In a recent report, the Center for Climate Integrity conveniently ignores the single-most important factor driving demand for recycled plastics — the price of oil.

7. California Legislators Want to Ban Plastic Bags. Period.

A new bill in the state legislature would ban the use of all plastic bags in retail outlets that sell food.

6. Resin Price Report: Buyers Reluctantly Adjust to Escalating Prices

Steady demand coupled with producers' ability to divert surplus supplies to a booming export market maintain resin rally.

About the Author(s)

Rick Lingle

Rick Lingle

Senior Technical Editor, Packaging Digest and PlasticsToday

Rick Lingle is Senior Technical Editor, Packaging Digest and PlasticsToday. He’s been a packaging media journalist since 1985 specializing in food, beverage and plastic markets. He has a chemistry degree from Clarke College and has worked in food industry R&D for Standard Brands/Nabisco and the R.T. French Co. Reach him at [email protected] or 630-481-1426.

See more from Rick Lingle
Sign up for the PlasticsToday NewsFeed newsletter.

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

Foam Expo poster
Materials
Foam Expo Explores Manufacturing Optimization
Foam Expo Explores Manufacturing Optimization

Feb 29, 2024

extrusion equipment
Extrusion: Pipe & Profile
Entek to Unveil New Twin-screw Technology at NPE2024
Entek to Unveil New Twin-screw Technology at NPE2024

Feb 29, 2024

leaves in test tubes
Biopolymers
Does This Patent Signal a Turning Point in Sustainable Plastics?
Does This Patent Signal a Turning Point in Sustainable Plastics?

Feb 28, 2024

Recent Headlines