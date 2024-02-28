Bans, Buyers, and Berry: An Eclectic February in Plastics

PlasticsToday readers may have been drawn here by a subject search or shared link or social media post, but however you entered the website, you found the wide world of plastics to be your oyster.

Such is the compilation of the top 10 articles of February, which represents a diverse mix of colorful topics that would make for a coat of many colors.

A continually common thread looms large again this month as usual: sustainability, which is a front-and-center topic for half of these. Less typical was the fact that packaging was the main subject for five, too.

Knowing readers’ time is valuable, we’ve listed numbers 10 through 6 below, with the top five found in the accompanying slideshow.

10. Plastec/MD&M West Exhibitor Preview

These exhibitors are breaking the mold in plastics processing equipment and materials at the advanced manufacturing event in Anaheim, CA.

9. New Milestone in Flexible PVC

New phthalate-free Pevalen grade delivers durability using less material while reducing CO2 emissions.

8. Debunking the ‘Fraud of Plastic Recycling’

In a recent report, the Center for Climate Integrity conveniently ignores the single-most important factor driving demand for recycled plastics — the price of oil.

7. California Legislators Want to Ban Plastic Bags. Period.

A new bill in the state legislature would ban the use of all plastic bags in retail outlets that sell food.

6. Resin Price Report: Buyers Reluctantly Adjust to Escalating Prices

Steady demand coupled with producers' ability to divert surplus supplies to a booming export market maintain resin rally.