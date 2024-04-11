Packaging giant Berry Global Group Inc. has added to its portfolio F&S Tool, a specialized provider of high-output, high-efficiency hot-runner injection and high-volume compression molding applications.

F&S Tool operates a 90,000-square-foot facility in Erie, PA, with 11 issued or pending patents. Just over 100 employees serve a broad spectrum of plastics manufacturers. Founded in 1983, F&S Tool cites packaging, medical, and closures as core applications.

Targets high-end growth markets

Berry said this acquisition will further enhance its global tooling capabilities as well as bring proprietary technologies in the closures and bottles space, specifically targeting high-end growth markets.

The combination of a vast selection of tooling with Berry Global’s regionally-based knowledge offers customers a competitive advantage by providing faster turnaround from start to finish and greater assurance that the molds will fit its production lines, said the company in the news release.

Global customers gain access to products in core markets

“The integration of F&S Tool’s talented teams and market-leading innovation capabilities combined with Berry’s global operations reinforces the company’s commitment to providing customers across the globe with access to its industry-leading range of products in core markets while offering the benefits of local service and speed,” said Berry Global CEO Kevin Kwilinski in a prepared statement.

Related:Berry Global Unwraps Circular Stretch Film Center

The self-described global leader in sustainable plastic packaging operates more than 11 tooling manufacturing locations across the world. With this acquisition, Berry’s customers will have access to a full suite of tooling capabilities, including injection, blow, compression, and thermoforming molds that can be integrated into their existing product orders.

The acquisition was completed on April 5, 2024.